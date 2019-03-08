Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders cap to go under the hammer

8th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

He wore the hat in the series which is due to air on BBC One.

The Party premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2017

Peaky Blinders fans could own Cillian Murphy’s cap and coat from his role as a mob boss in the hit TV series.

The Irish star, 42, who plays Tommy Shelby in the gangster drama, is donating items from his on-set wardrobe to a charity auction.

It will raise money for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, for cancer care, based in Manchester.

The Inception and Dunkirk star donned the overcoat in the third series of the drama and the cap in the fifth instalment, which is due to air on BBC One.

The show boasts celebrity fans such as David Beckham, Samuel L Jackson and Snoop Dog.

The auction will also feature other items from Steven Knight’s crime family saga, set in Birmingham before the Second World War, including the fleece Murphy wore when he was not on camera.

The note from Cillian Murphy
The note from Cillian Murphy (Omega Auctions Ltd)

Dr Jon Bell, a consultant interventional radiologist at The Christie, said: “We are thrilled that Cillian Murphy has donated such iconic, collectable items to our charity…

“It’s vital that we give our patients access to the very best technology when they are being treated at The Christie.”

Cillian Murphy's cap
Cillian Murphy’s cap (Omega Auctions)

Cold feet star John Thomson is hosting The Christie Charity Ball on Saturday, in Manchester, where people will be able to bid for the items.

Pre-bidding opens online at https://bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/40 and runs until a live online auction at 8pm on Friday March 22.

Murphy recently signed up as a DJ for BBC Radio 6 Music.

© Press Association 2019

