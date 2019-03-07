Harry Redknapp being taught WhatsApp basics by I'm A Celeb contestants

The former manager has not yet grasped emojis.

Harry Redknapp has revealed that he and the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants are still close and share a WhatsApp group.

The former Premier League manager said he is more comfortable on the touchline but is enjoying his taste of showbusiness.

He shares a WhatsApp group with his fellow celebrities from the jungle, and has revealed that no-one has been blocked yet.

Fleur East said she and other celebrities from the show are still trying to teach Redknapp the basics of modern technology.

Speaking at the Global Awards, she said: “We’ve still got a WhatsApp group, Harry’s worked out how to use the voice note, finally. Still got the emojis to get down, but we’re working on it.”

Redknapp added: “We ain’t blocking no-one, no chance. No-one gets blocked from our group.”

Harry Redknapp and Fleur East on stage during the Global Awards at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (David Parry/PA)

The former manager revealed that he is enjoying a refreshing change from the pressures of elite-level football, but will always feel more comfortable pitch-side.

He said: “I’m enjoying it, it’s a new experience, it’s great.

“I’m more in my comfort zone on the touchline for sure: having people shouting abuse at me, and us shouting abuse at the players and shouting abuse at them. Very different.”

