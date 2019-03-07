Robbie Williams helps wife Ayda in Comic Relief's Celebrity Apprentice

Ten stars were given a task by Lord Sugar for a special charity edition of the business programme.

Robbie Williams bailed out his wife Ayda by adding some star power to her Celebrity Apprentice task.

Ayda is one of 10 celebrities who must stage a cabaret – complete with musical guests, entertainers and canapes – in the two-part Comic Relief edition of the BBC programme.

The American actress and X Factor judge, who was jokingly dismissed by Lord Sugar as “Robbie’s carer”, was in the girls’ team with EastEnder Tameka Empson, interior designer Kelly Hoppen, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson.

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief (Jim Marks/BBC/Boundless)

In a bid to get singers for their safari-themed show, Ayda called husband Robbie and asked if he would perform, suggesting he could sing or throw his underwear into the crowd.

The Angels singer asked if their marriage depended on it, to which she replied “Yes!”.

The boys’ team – made up of TV presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Richard Arnold, comedians Omid Djalili and Russell Kane, and former England football manager Sam Allardyce – had a trickier time lining up musical guests.

Attempts to secure Cher for their sci-fi cabaret did not come off and they ended up annoying project manager Clark-Neal by overbooking, with Simon Webbe, Louisa Johnson and Kodaline all on the bill.

The presenter was also notably upset when the naked balloon dancers hired by Djalili were a total flop with the audience.

The act saw two completely nude men – joined by a naked Djalili – prancing around the stage with only some well-placed balloons protecting their modesty.

It drew only weak applause from the crowd, and a stunned silence when one of the men apparently lost his grip on his balloon, giving the audience an eyeful.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Jim Marks/BBC/Boundless)

Shocked, Clark-Neal said: “I can’t believe it, I don’t know what I’ve just watched.”

The contestants also had to talk celebrities into donating money for the cause, with Carol Vorderman, Take That, Olly Murs and Duncan Bannatyne among those digging deep.

Ayda and Holden had to perform a duet of Bare Necessities in order to pocket £25,000 from Simon Cowell.

In the next episode of the charity special, the candidates will face Lord Sugar in the boardroom.

The winning team will be announced and the businessman will utter the dreaded words: “You’re fired!”

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief – The Boardroom airs on BBC One at 9pm on Friday.

© Press Association 2019