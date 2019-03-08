Naomi Campbell sidesteps Liam Payne query in TV chat alongside Gemma Collins

The fashion model found herself being compared to Gemma Collins by Collins herself.

Naomi Campbell has said she will “never discuss her personal life” when probed about her rumoured romance with singer Liam Payne.

The supermodel, 48, has been romantically linked to the One Direction star, 25, since he was pictured outside of her New York apartment around Valentine’s Day.

Campbell said she prefers to keep that side of her life away from the spotlight as she appeared on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show alongside an eager Gemma Collins, who was thrilled to be in the company of the catwalk star.

(L-R) James Acaster, Naomi Campbell, Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp, Dido and John Barnes on The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV/PS)

Asked by Ross about being with Payne, Campbell smiled and said: “And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?”

Ross mentioned Canadian rapper Drake, to which she replied: “I never discuss my personal life.

“I mean, it’s crazy it’s like one day it’s one person, the next day it’s another. Who is tomorrow? That’s what I want to know…

“For me, I laugh. The stories are incredible, it’s humorous… I just get on with my life.”

Fashion star Campbell was also involved in a brief chat with The Only Way Is Essex and Dancing On Ice star Collins.

Speaking about the word “diva”, a term used to describe both herself and the reality TV star, Campbell said: “I don’t like that word. Never have. It just gives the wrong perception.”

Collins told her: “I embrace it, I’m all for it… We should celebrate ourselves, Naomi… I am so honoured to be sitting here next to you.

“I’m just so not cool right now. You are my Queen, Naomi.”

Later in the conversation, Collins likened herself to Campbell, when the model said that she is able to “basically erase Naomi” when she is working, because she is “just a blank canvas” for designers.

Collins, 38, often refers to her TV alter-ego as “The GC”, and said that she and Campbell have that in common.

Gemma Collins (David Parry/PA)

Campbell also discussed her Fashion For Relief project, the charitable organisation that raises funds for environmental and humanitarian causes, and stars including Beyonce and Diddy who have been involved in previous events.

Collins interjected: “If you ever want the GC, she’ll do it.”

Campbell said: “Well we’ve done it in London, so yes. I don’t know when the next one in London will be, but we’ve done it all over the world.”

The supermodel told Ross that she might ask him to walk in one of the Fashion For Relief catwalk shows when it returns to the UK and Collins said: “Don’t forget me, Naomi.

“I would love for you to teach me to walk like a supermodel.”

Campbell replied: “I haven’t forgotten about you, GC.”

Harry Redknapp, John Barnes, Dido and James Acaster also appear on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs Saturday March 9 at 9.20pm on ITV.

