Dancing On Ice finalist Saara Aalto: I have a super tight skater's bum now

Dancing On Ice finalist Saara Aalto has said her stint on the show has given her a “skater’s bum”.

The Finnish singer and X Factor runner-up said her fiance and manager Meri Sopanen was a fan of her improved physique.

She said her bottom had become “smooth”, noting that the “muscles have changed”.

Comparing her bottom to that of singer Jennifer Lopez, Aalto said she was the most svelte she had been in years, adding: “I like it.”

Aalto, 31, said: “When you train every day your body starts to change. The biggest thing I have noticed is my bum. I’ve always had a big bum.

“But as I am getting older, it has been getting more and more loose. But now it’s super tight. It’s like, ‘oh my God’.

“The skin is so smooth. The muscles have changed. I have a skater’s bum now. My fiancee has noticed and she is like: ‘OMG you had a big bum’.’

“Everyone always told me I had a J-Lo bum. Since I was 15 it’s always been like that. Now it’s so tight.”

Aalto is training with her professional partner Hamish Gaman and will take on the Bolero skate made famous by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during the finale on Sunday.

She faces Love Island’s Wes Nelson and former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan.

Aalto made it to the denouement after a skate-off against Brian McFadden during last week’s semi-final.

The Westlife star fell during his performance and judges Ashley Banjo, Jason Gardiner, Torvill and Dean chose to save Aalto.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday at 6pm.

