Amazon confirms setting of its Lord Of The Rings series

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series will take place before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, it has been confirmed.

The entertainment giant’s iteration of JRR Tolkien’s revered novels will be set in the Second Age, Amazon Prime said.

Amazon’s Lord Of The Ring’s Twitter account tweeted the news on Thursday alongside a map of Middle-Earth.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The Second Age covers a time period of 3,441 years and according to Tolkien’s books it was during this time that the Ring Of Power was created.

The era finishes with the defeat of Sauron, placing the events of Amazon’s series well before the events of Jackson’s films.

The critically acclaimed trilogy of movies – The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return Of The King (2003) – focus on the heroes’ attempts to destroy the Ring Of Power and its creator, Sauron.

Amazon’s series will see JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as executive producers. There is no word yet on casting or a release date.

