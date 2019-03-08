Amazon confirms setting of its Lord Of The Rings series

8th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The show will take place before the events of Peter Jackson's films.

Technology

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series will take place before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, it has been confirmed.

The entertainment giant’s iteration of JRR Tolkien’s revered novels will be set in the Second Age, Amazon Prime said.

Amazon’s Lord Of The Ring’s Twitter account tweeted the news on Thursday alongside a map of Middle-Earth.

The Second Age covers a time period of 3,441 years and according to Tolkien’s books it was during this time that the Ring Of Power was created.

The era finishes with the defeat of Sauron, placing the events of Amazon’s series well before the events of Jackson’s films.

The critically acclaimed trilogy of movies – The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return Of The King (2003) – focus on the heroes’ attempts to destroy the Ring Of Power and its creator, Sauron.

Amazon’s series will see JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as executive producers. There is no word yet on casting or a release date.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

R Kelly accuses ex-wife of destroying his name

Sara Bareilles serenades commuters on Elton John piano ahead of Waitress launch
Sara Bareilles serenades commuters on Elton John piano ahead of Waitress launch

5 dog-friendly places to take your pooch in Los Angeles
5 dog-friendly places to take your pooch in Los Angeles

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019's boldest blues

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Man jailed for Taylor Swift break-in arrested at property again

Man jailed for Taylor Swift break-in arrested at property again
Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street
Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party
These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest
These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

R Kelly accuses ex-wife of destroying his name