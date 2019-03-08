Riverdale star KJ Apa mourns on-screen father Luke Perry

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie, in the series.

Riverdale star KJ Apa has paid tribute to Luke Perry after his on-screen father died on Monday.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star played Fred Andrews in the teen show, the father of Apa’s Archie Andrews.

In his first Instagram post since Perry died on Monday at the age of 52, five days after suffering a stroke, Apa shared a photo of the actor and wrote: “Rest in Love bro.”

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the show, has also shared a tribute, writing: “He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom.

“His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.

“I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set.

“We lost a dear friend. my heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Rest in peace, Luke. although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”

Perry has also been mourned by his Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates, with co-star Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh, saying it has taken him “a couple of days to figure out how to write this”.

He wrote: “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared.

“Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Earlier this week, another co-star Shannen Doherty said she was “struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts”.

Perry’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, said the star was surrounded by his family when he died.

