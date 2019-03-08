Emma Watson leads stars celebrating International Women's Day

She is joined by Miley Cyrus and Amy Schumer.

Emma Watson, Amy Schumer and Miley Cyrus are among the stars celebrating International Women’s Day.

Watson shared a photo of herself striking a pose while holding flowers and wrote: “Whether you’re marching, dancing, rising, resisting, protesting, striking, uniting or celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday!”

Cyrus marked the day by sharing a video of her and Ariana Grande singing Crowded House’s hit Don’t Dream It’s Over and wrote: “Celebrating some of my favorite #Women. “This cute ass (mouse/bear) is my #1.”

She also shared a gallery of photos of herself with Jane Fonda, Beyonce, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper and Grande, and wrote: “In honor of International Women’s Day here’s some of my favorite bad ass bitches!”

Schumer, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, posted a clip from her forthcoming stand-up special Growing to mark the day, in which she says: “I’m so grateful to this new generation of women that came along and were like ‘Hey, have you been getting sexually harassed like this your whole lives?

“‘You wanna do something about that?’ ‘We’re so used to it, you know?'”

