Man jailed for Taylor Swift break-in arrested at property again

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Roger Alvarado was detained at the singer's Manhattan townhouse in the early hours of Thursday.

A man who served a prison term for breaking into Taylor Swift’s New York home has been arrested for doing it again.

Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida was arrested at around 2.30am local time on Thursday after he allegedly climbed a ladder to a second-floor patio of the Manhattan townhouse and smashed a glass door to get inside.

No-one was inside at the time.

Taylor Swift
The pop star was not at home at the time of the incident (PA)

It is at least the third time he has been found at Swift’s home.

He recently served six months for a break-in at the property last April. He was found sleeping in the pop star’s bed after using her shower.

Swift was not at home at the time.

Alvarado was also arrested in February 2018 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

© Press Association 2019

