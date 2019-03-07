Jason Priestley pays tribute to 'sweet prince' and former co-star Luke Perry

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The actors rose to fame together in hit 1990s teen series Beverly Hills, 90210.

Luke Perry

Jason Priestley has shared a touching tribute to his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and “sweet prince” Luke Perry days after his death.

Perry died on Monday at the age of 52, five days after suffering a stroke.

Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh in the 1990s teen drama alongside Perry as Dylan McKay, spoke out for the first time since the death of his long-time friend and former colleague.

He said it had taken him “a couple of days to figure out how to write this” in an Instagram post, in which he shared a picture of himself with Perry from their time on the TV show, as well as a recent one.

He wrote: “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared.

“Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Earlier this week, another Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty said she was “struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts”.

Perry was also known for starring in TV series Riverdale, which is still in production and which will see its remaining episodes dedicated to the late actor.

Perry played Fred Andrews in the programme, the father of the series’ main character Archie Andrews.

On Wednesday, the show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the cast on Twitter.

He said: “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle.

“Our heart, always.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best – helping Archie.

“It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said the star was surrounded by his family when he died.

