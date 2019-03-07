Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman train hard ahead of 24-hour danceathon

The Strictly hosts will dance for more than 24 hours from Monday to raise money for Comic Relief.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been training hard ahead of being “thrown in the deep end” for a gruelling 24-hour dance challenge for Comic Relief.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenters were put through their paces at a gym for their marathon challenge by former Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and fitness expert Professor Greg Whyte.

Daly and Winkleman’s danceathon will kick off on Monday March 11 at 7.15pm, and will see them dance non-stop to dance floor fillers for what is being billed as the longest event of its kind in Red Nose Day history.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman with Kimberly Wyatt (BBC/Comic Relief)

Daly said that she and her co-star will “practise what we preach” on Strictly by taking part in the task.

She said: “I’m so proud to lend my support for this year’s Red Nose Day. Attempting the longest ever danceathon for Comic Relief will be a real challenge but knowing that all the money raised will help change the lives of people who really need it most will make it incredibly special.

“We may not be the greatest dancers, but we host a dancing show and it’s time to practise what we preach.

“Over 24 hours of non-stop dancing is going to be tough and we need people to support us to help us get through, so please get involved.”

Winkleman added: “Tess and I will be thrown in the deep end with the danceathon, especially as we’ll attempt to go over the 24-hour mark.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman with Professor Greg Whyte (BBC/Comic Relief)

“We hope the public dig deep and support us to get through this challenge.”

Last month, Daly and Winkleman revealed a host of stars – including Mary Berry and Jamie Oliver – will join them during their day-long stint.

The danceathon for Comic Relief will be backed by BBC Radio 2 programmes through the challenge, and their efforts will also be streamed live on the BBC Red Button.

Red Nose Day takes place on March 15.

© Press Association 2019