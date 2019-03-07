Christina Aguilera hailed for inspiring LGBTQ community

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The US Human Rights Campaign will honour the singer at a special event in LA later this month.

Michael Forever Tribute Concert - Cardiff

Christina Aguilera is being honoured by a major LGBTQ civil rights organisation.

The US Human Rights Campaign announced on Thursday that the six-time Grammy-winning singer is a true “LGBTQ icon” who uses her platform to “share a message of hope and inspiration” to those who have been marginalised.

The group said the 38-year-old has raised money to fight HIV/Aids, advocated marriage equality and spoken out against LGBTQ bullying.

Christina Aguilera
Aguilera’s hit Beautiful is said to be an inspiring song for the LGBTQ community (PA)

Her 2002 single Beautiful is an empowering LGBTQ anthem, the group said.

Aguilera is being given the group’s Ally for Equality award, and will be honoured at a special dinner on March 30.

At the same event, the Human Rights Campaign will present its national leadership award to Yeardley Smith – the actress and producer best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson.

© Press Association 2019

