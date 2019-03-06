Riverdale creator dedicates all remaining episodes to Luke Perry

Perry died on Monday, days after having a stroke.

The creator of TV series Riverdale has said the remaining episodes will be dedicated to its late star Luke Perry.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor died on Monday at the age of 52, five days after suffering a stroke.

He played Fred Andrews in Riverdale, the father of the series’ main character Archie Andrews.

The show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the cast on Twitter.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

He said: “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle.

“Our heart, always.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best – helping Archie.

“It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Perry’s death sparked an outpouring of grief, with fans and co-stars paying tribute.

His 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty shared a tribute on Instagram, saying “processing” Perry’s death was “impossible right now”.

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said the star was surrounded by his family when he died.

