Former Brookside star Paul Usher pictured in EastEnders for first time

EastEnders fans have been given their first look at Paul Usher in Albert Square.

The former star of Brookside and The Bill will play shady businessman Danny Hardcastle in a handful of episodes of the BBC One soap.

Hardcastle turns up in Walford later this spring.

The seemingly charming businessman arrives with some unfinished business to sort with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Viewers know Phil’s trips to Spain often involve something dodgy but it seems this time his shenanigans have followed him back to Walford.

Will Phil be able to help Danny find what he is looking for?

Usher, 57, starred as Barry Grant in Channel 4 soap Brookside for several years.

He is also known for playing Des Taviner in police drama The Bill.

