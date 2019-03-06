Oscar-winner Olivia Colman awarded BFI Fellowship

6th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The actress is being honoured at the BFI Chairman's Dinner in London.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman was the picture of sophistication as she arrived at a British Film Institute (BFI) event to receive its most prestigious accolade.

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, is being awarded a BFI Fellowship in “recognition of her distinctive and prodigious acting talents and the huge impact she has on audiences all over the world”.

Colman looked elegant in a long black dress with a black cape as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

When the fellowship was announced in early February, the star said she was “bowled over” to have been chosen.

It is the latest in a long list of recent achievements for the actress, whose performance in The Favourite earned her an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe.

Other guests at the BFI Chairman’s Dinner included Colman’s Broadchurch co-star David Tennant, Jim Broadbent, Richard Curtis and Emma Freud, Helena Bonham Carter, Richard E Grant and Anne-Marie Duff.

Helena Bonham Carter at a BFI event
Helena Bonham Carter (PA)
Anne-Marie Duff on the red carpet
Anne-Marie Duff (PA)

The event was held at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

© Press Association 2019

