BBC boss: We risk irrelevance unless we fit around viewers' lives

6th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The director-general will say audiences 'need to get value for their £154.50' licence fee.

Zoe Ball on first day hosting BBC 2 Breakfast Show - London

The BBC’s digital services will be “the only ones some of our audiences use” in as little as five years, its director-general will warn.

Viewers are increasingly moving away from linear channels to digital services such as iPlayer and Netflix.

As a result, the BBC “risks irrelevance” unless it offers a more personal service, Lord Hall will say in a speech on the future of TV.

BBC iPlayer should be at the heart of the corporation’s future, he will tell Thursday’s Media And Telecoms conference.

The director-general will say audiences “need to get value for their £154.50” licence fee.

“Increasingly, they expect to get that value through iPlayer, through BBC Sounds, through News Online,” he will say.

The logo on BBC’s Broadcasting House
The logo on BBC’s Broadcasting House (Peter Summers/PA)

With audiences moving away from linear television to streaming and catch-up services, he will add: “It might be five years away, it might be 10, but soon our digital services will be the only ones some of our audiences use.”

In 2016 a loophole that allowed viewers to catch up on shows on BBC iPlayer without paying the licence fee was closed.

Lord Hall will say there must be “a new contract” between the BBC and the public, with a service “that is more personal”.

“Not long ago, traditional broadcasters and media organisations could each do our thing and expect audiences to make time to come to us. Now we must fit around their lives. Deliver value directly to them. Or we all risk irrelevance,” he will say.

The BBC recently announced plans for a streaming service, BritBox, with ITV, to counter competition from Netflix.

But Lord Hall will say that “iPlayer lies at the heart of the BBC’s strategy to create the TV of tomorrow”, with audiences wanting and expecting “more than just catch-up”.

Shows currently remain on iPlayer for around 30 days but the BBC wants that extended for at least a year.

BritBox is designed as “a long-term home” for many shows after they are no longer available on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Lord Hall said he wants to see “more boxsets, more titles for longer, programmes available for at least 12 months after they’re first shown, more personalisation, more live programming and more content from the archive” on iPlayer.

He will argue that the BBC is a place for “British creativity – unique amongst today’s vast array of global content” and will stand out “in an algorithm-driven world”.

Lord Hall will be speaking at the Media And Telecoms 2019 & Beyond Conference, taking place in London.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

'Beauty is skin deep,' says fire accident survivor who stars in campaign against online hate
'Beauty is skin deep,' says fire accident survivor who stars in campaign against online hate

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21
Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

Luke Perry's daughter 'grateful for all the love' after her father's death

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection

Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection
Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat
A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking

A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking
Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school

Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school
Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress