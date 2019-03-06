O2 Academy venues introduce mobile ticketing

The Ticketmaster technology will be used across the Academy Music Group (AMG) estate of venues.

O2 Academy venues across the UK will now accept mobile tickets in a bid to simplify the experience for concertgoers and reduce fraud.

Academy Music Group (AMG) will use Ticketmaster’s digital mobile ticketing technology across its entire estate, meaning visitors can access their ticket securely at anytime from a handset instead of traditional paper tickets.

As well as making it easier for users to access their tickets, it also allows people to transfer them to a friend using a Ticketmaster account or resell their entry to gigs to other fans if they can no longer attend.

The technology was trialled at the O2 Academy Brixton in October last year with musician Four Tet (Matthew Baker/PA)

The move follows a trial at O2 Academy Brixton in October last year, in which attendees to four gigs of British electronica producer, musician and DJ Four Tet were encouraged to try using digital tickets.

“We’ve been testing digital solutions with Ticketmaster over the last year,” explained Graham Walters, chief operating officer of the Academy Music Group.

“It’s such a user-friendly platform and we’ve received hugely positive feedback from music fans as the system gives people an easy way to manage their tickets right from their mobile.”

