Boy George and Jessie J to perform at Henley Festival

They will be joined on the bill by Tom Odell, Bjorn Again and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Boy George, Jessie J and Tom Odell will all perform at the Henley Festival this year.

The five-day black-tie event will also feature comedy from Julian Clary, Jan Ravens, Richard Herring and Barry Cryer, and food by chef Angela Hartnett.

Boy George will open the festival on the first night on a floating stage, while Jessie J will perform on the second night and Odell on the third.

Jessie J (David Jensen/PA)

Satirical Abba tribute act Bjorn Again will headline on the Saturday night, while the festival will conclude with a live version of Classic FM’s radio programme A Night At The Movies, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing classic music used in popular films.

The festival will also offer jazz in the Spiegel Tent and world and folk music in the Bedouin tent, as well as the chance to see up-and-coming acts at BBC Music Introducing.

Chef Hartnett will return to the festival to run what is claimed to be Europe’s biggest field restaurant, creating a bespoke menu exclusively for the event.

Tom Odell will also perform (Isabel Infantes/PA)

There will also be food pop-ups including Garden Bistro by Jimmy Garcia, Game Keeper, Halloumi Guys, BBQ Club and Snob Lobster, Hotel Chocolat, Jessecco Prosecco and Tonbo Japanese Kitchen.

The festival takes place on the riverbank in Henley-on-Thames from July 10 to 14.

