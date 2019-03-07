Jonathan Van Ness bringing Road To Beijing tour to UK

The TV star will perform a string of shows in October.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is set to make his stand-up debut in the UK and Ireland.

The makeover series’ hair and grooming expert starts his Road To Beijing show in Dublin on October 16.

He will perform shows in Manchester (October 17) and at the Eventim Apollo in London (October 18) before wrapping up the short run in Glasgow on October 19.

The live show is inspired by the star’s ongoing attempt to become a figure-skating prodigy in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Van Ness, who is also the star of the web series Gay Of Thrones, has become known in the entertainment industry for his witty commentary on everything from pop culture to current events.

Tickets go on general sale on March 16.

