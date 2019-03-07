Vicky McClure reveals Peaky Blinders rejection

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Line of Duty actress appears on the April edition of Red magazine.

Graham Norton Show - London

Vicky McClure said she has auditioned for “every series” of BBC drama Peaky Blinders but has never landed a role.

The actress, who will reprise her role as DS Kate Fleming in the forthcoming Line of Duty series, also revealed that the episodes will shock audiences.

The Jed Mercurio police drama sees Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar return, and also features newcomer Stephen Graham.

McClure told Red Magazine: “When Suffragette came up I thought it could be a game-changer for me, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve also auditioned for every series of Peaky Blinders and never got it. Although work is regular, it doesn’t always go my way.”

The April issue of Red Magazine features a full interview with cover star Vicky McClure (Red/PA)

The 35-year-old, who is the April cover star, said that while she would love to work with “Adie (Dunbar), Martin (Compston) and Jed (Mercurio) for my entirety, everything has a shelf life, which won’t be determined by me. I always wonder: ‘Is this the season I die?’.”

The most recent trailer for the series, which has not yet had a confirmed transmission date, shows snippets of a shoot-out and a hijacking.

The full interview is in this week’s Red magazine.

