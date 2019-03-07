Jason Momoa's private jet makes emergency landing due to suspected engine fire

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

It was later said to have been a false alarm.

Aquaman Premiere - London

Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing over fears of an engine fire.

The actor shared the news with fans on his Instagram story, explaining the aircraft took off from Palm Springs, California, and planned to fly to Phoenix, Arizona.

However, Momoa said 30 minutes after taking off “the plane wanted to start a fire” and they had to land.

He shared a video from the runway showing fire service trucks parked nearby.

Momoa, 39, joked: “Looks like we’re driving.”

The fire turned out to be a false alarm, according to the Palm Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3601, which shared a picture of one of their members with Momoa on Instagram.

Momoa and his friends got a separate plane to Arizona and the actor shared pictures of his brother and mother.

The actor, also known for starring in Game Of Thrones, is married to the actress Lisa Bonet and they have two children together.

