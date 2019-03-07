Barbra Streisand to headline British Summer Time

The star will perform at the Hyde Park event in July.

Barbra Streisand is to headline the British Summer Time festival for the first time.

The US singer and actress, 76, joins Celine Dion, Florence + The Machine and Robbie Williams in topping the event in London’s Hyde Park.

Streisand, a 10-time Grammy winner, will be making her debut at the festival.

The event usually runs over two weekends in July and Streisand’s set will be on Sunday July 7, closing the first weekend.

Celine Dion will also be at the festival (PA)

James King, senior vice president of live music for AEG Presents, said: “Barbra Streisand is without question one of the most influential and decorated artists in history.

“She is a global icon and a pioneer across the entire entertainment industry.

“It is an honour to have an artist of her stature performing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.”

Daniel Mathieson, head of experiential marketing and partnerships for Barclaycard, said: “With a career spanning six decades, she has achieved major success in multiple fields of entertainment and we are honoured to have her perform on The Great Oak Stage this Summer.

“I cannot wait to hear some of her classics at an ‘ever-green’ Hyde Park as we all reminisce back to a time – when a true star was born!”

British Summer Time began in 2013.

Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath are among the artists to have performed at the festival.

Tickets go on general sale on March 14.

