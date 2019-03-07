R Kelly detained after child support hearing

7th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson said the singer did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.

R Kelly Investigations

R&B singer R Kelly has been taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago and will not be released from jail until he pays 161,000 dollars (£122,000) in back child support he owes.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Kelly’s publicist Darryll Johnson said the singer came to the hearing prepared to pay 50,000 to 60,000 dollars (£38,000-£45,000), but the judge wanted the whole amount.

He said Kelly did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, including three who were underage at the time the abuse is alleged to have occurred.

He spent a weekend in jail before someone posted his 100,000 dollar (£76,000) bail, and his defence lawyer said at the time that Kelly’s finances were “a mess”.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and says his accusers are lying.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking
A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking

Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection
Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection

Luke Perry's daughter 'grateful for all the love' after her father's death

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21
Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school

Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school
Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment

Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment
Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat
Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress