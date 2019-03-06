Taylor Swift offers '30 things I learned before turning 30?

6th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said people have to live bravely and not be ruled by 'our fears'.

People Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift says she turns off comments on social media to “block some of the noise”.

That was one lesson the singer has outlined in an article in Elle magazine about 30 things she’s learned before turning 30 this year.

Swift wrote that her biggest fear was going on tour after the Las Vegas concert shooting and the bombing at Manchester Arena in England.

She said there was a tremendous amount of planning and expense to keep her fans safe.

She also says her fear of violence continues into her own life because of stalkers. She says people have to live bravely and not be ruled by “our fears”.

As for love, Swift believes it is important to get to know someone before jumping in headfirst.

Swift will turn 30 on December 13.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Luke Perry's daughter 'grateful for all the love' after her father's death

'Beauty is skin deep,' says fire accident survivor who stars in campaign against online hate
'Beauty is skin deep,' says fire accident survivor who stars in campaign against online hate

A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking
A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21
'No plans' for Bestival music festival 2019, police reveal

'No plans' for Bestival music festival 2019, police reveal
Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment

Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment
Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection

Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection
Paris Fashion Week designers really want you to update your hat collection

Luke Perry's daughter 'grateful for all the love' after her father's death