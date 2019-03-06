Madeleine McCann's parents speak out against rumoured Netflix documentary

6th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Gerry and Kate McCann said the programme could hinder the ongoing police investigation into her disappearance in 2007.

Madeleine McCann

The parents of Madeleine McCann have said they chose not to participate in a Netflix documentary about the disappearance of their daughter.

According to reports, the streaming giant is expected to air a programme about the three-year-old’s disappearance later this month.

Madeleine was three when she was last seen while on holiday with her parents Gerry and Kate in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann (Family handout/PA)

In a statement, her parents said: “We are aware that Netflix are planning to screen a documentary in March 2019 about Madeleine’s disappearance.

“The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

“We did not see – and still do not see – how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, it could potentially hinder it.

“Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the programme.

“We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”

Mr and Mrs McCann have always pledged to never give up the search for their daughter.

Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into her disappearance in 2013, after a Portuguese inquiry failed to make any headway.

In November last year, a further £150,000 was granted to the investigation to allow it to continue until March 31.

Force bosses have been applying for funding from the Home Office every six months to continue the inquiry, which has cost about £11.75 million so far.

Netflix has been contacted for comment.

