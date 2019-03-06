Netflix to adapt literary classic One Hundred Years Of Solitude

The book was first published in 1967.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s classic novel One Hundred Years Of Solitude is being adapted into a series by Netflix.

The streaming giant announced that it had acquired the rights to develop the famous book, which was first published in 1967.

It said: “Netflix has acquired the rights to Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude and will adapt it into a series.

“This marks the first and only time in more than 50 years that his family has allowed the project to be adapted for the screen.”

The late Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha will executive produce the series, which will be filmed in Colombia.

The drama will be adapted into a Spanish language TV series.

“For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights… because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” Variety quoted Rodrigo Garcia as saying.

“But”, he said, in a “golden age” of television, “the time could not be better”.

The Nobel Prize-winning author died in 2014 at the age of 87.

The novel, about several generations of a family, has sold around 47 million copies and been translated into 46 languages.

