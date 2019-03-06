Martin Parr unveils images of Brexit Britain

He has also photographed Dame Vivienne Westwood and Tracey Emin.

Photographer Martin Parr has unveiled his images of Brexit Britain.

The documentary photographer has been capturing the “social climate in the aftermath of the EU referendum” of June 2016.

His images are going on public display for the first time in a major new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Dame Vivienne Westwood in 2012 (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

Only Human: Martin Parr features portraits of people from around the world in an exhibition looking at national identity in the UK and abroad and a “special focus on Parr’s wry observations of Britishness”.

The show also includes portraits of fashion designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Sir Paul Smith, as well as artists Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, and football star Pele.

Stone Cross Parade, St George’s Day, West Bromwich (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos)

His long-term study of the British “Establishment” includes recent photographs of Oxford and Cambridge Universities and the City of London.

Photographs of trips to the beach and a day at the races “reveal the eccentricities of everyday life”.

The exhibition also features a pop-up cafe inspired by Parr’s food photography, and a disco ball dance room.

Martin Parr at the pop-up cafe at the National Portrait Gallery (Photography by Jorge Herrera)

Only Human: Martin Parr, runs from March 7 to May 27 at the National Portrait Gallery, London.

