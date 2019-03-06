Ron Perlman and Famke Janssen join BBC surveillance thriller The Capture

The new six-part drama is set in London and revolves around CCTV footage, fake news and misinformation.

Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen and Laura Haddock have been added to the cast of a new BBC surveillance conspiracy thriller.

Hellboy star Perlman, X-Men actress Janssen and Haddock, known for The Inbetweeners Movie and Guardians Of The Galaxy, will join previously announced cast members Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner in The Capture.

The six-part drama is set in London and looks at the “troubling world of misinformation, fake news and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services”, the BBC said.

Laura Haddock (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ben Miles (The Crown, Coupling), Lia Williams (The Crown, Kiri), Sophia Brown (Clique, Marcella), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner), Adelayo Adedayo (Origin, Some Girls) and Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones) have also joined the cast.

The series, written and directed by Ben Chanan, will see Turner (War And Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald) play a proud British soldier “whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is successfully overturned due to flawed video evidence”.

But when CCTV footage emerges from an incident in London, he “finds himself fighting for his freedom once more”.

Grainger (Strike) will play Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is drafted in to investigate what could be a career-defining case.

Holliday Grainger (Ian West/PA)

Chanan said: “I am incredibly excited to see The Capture brought to life by such a wonderful cast and crew.

“It’s an honour to come to work every day with these hugely talented people.”

The Capture, executive produced by David Heyman, is currently being filmed in London.

