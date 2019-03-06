Lana Condor reveals body image issues

The star of To All The Boys I've Loved Before said it is 'hard' being a young woman.

Actress Lana Condor has opened up on her body image issues.

The star of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before told Elle Canada “I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder” and said it is “hard” being a young woman.

Condor, 21, revealed some of her friends think they are “fat and ugly”, adding, “I don’t know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologise”.

She said: “I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder and body dysmorphia – and also what it’s like to be a friend to someone who has that.

“I think it’s time to give people comfort. You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not.”

Condor also said she wants to celebrate her relationship with food, adding: “That’s why I literally post about every meal I eat.”

Vietnam-born Condor was adopted as a child and raised in the US state of Illinois.

She was a contemporary dancer and classically trained ballerina before making her breakthrough in acting and starred in 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse

Condor’s first lead role came last year, when she played Lara Jean in Netflix’s teen romance film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

