Lana Condor reveals body image issues

6th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The star of To All The Boys I've Loved Before said it is 'hard' being a young woman.

X Men: Apocalypse Global Fan Screening - London

Actress Lana Condor has opened up on her body image issues.

The star of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before told Elle Canada “I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder” and said it is “hard” being a young woman.

Condor, 21, revealed some of her friends think they are “fat and ugly”, adding, “I don’t know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologise”.

She said: “I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder and body dysmorphia – and also what it’s like to be a friend to someone who has that.

“I think it’s time to give people comfort. You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not.”

Condor also said she wants to celebrate her relationship with food, adding: “That’s why I literally post about every meal I eat.”

View this post on Instagram

Make ya own dang sandwich 🍞

A post shared by @ lanacondor on

Vietnam-born Condor was adopted as a child and raised in the US state of Illinois.

She was a contemporary dancer and classically trained ballerina before making her breakthrough in acting and starred in 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse

Condor’s first lead role came last year, when she played Lara Jean in Netflix’s teen romance film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry dies after stroke
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry dies after stroke

As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots
As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots

Pancake Day: 8 unusual new toppings to try out this year

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize

English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize
Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21
Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress
Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle
Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'