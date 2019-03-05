Gemma Collins brands Jason Gardiner 'bully' over refrigerator comment

The Towie star is due to return for the final of Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

Gemma Collins has branded Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner a “bully” after he said her nickname of GC sounded like a brand of refrigerator.

Gardiner reignited his feud with The Only Way Is Essex star when he appeared on This Morning on Tuesday, taking a swipe at the former contestant.

Feigning ignorance to Phillip Schofield as to who “GC” was, Gardiner told the host: “Oh I thought that was a refrigerator.”

He and Collins butted heads on Dancing On Ice before Collins left the show last month after losing a skate-off to Ryan Sidebottom.

Collins said on Instagram that she found his words “very upsetting and hurtful” before appearing to threaten to pull out of appearing in the series finale.

The reality star is due to appear alongside other former contestants in a grand finale on Sunday.

She wrote to her 1.3 million followers: “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man …. I wish you would stop ….. it’s very very upsetting and hurtful let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH.

“I won’t be bullied any more making me feel uncomfortable to come back to the final on Sunday!

“I was looking forward to Sunday but won’t be anywhere near someone who’s BULLYING me …. this is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable.”

Collins finished the message with the hashtag #STANDUPTOBULLIES.

Conflict between the pair began when Gardiner said Collins was channelling the late model Anna Nicole Smith instead of Marilyn Monroe during one routine.

She then accused Gardiner of selling stories to the press about her.

Representatives of Gardiner and Collins have been contacted for comment.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday on ITV.

© Press Association 2019