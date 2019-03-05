Bodyguard snubbed but Killing Eve nominated at Royal Television Society Awards

The BBC has notched up half of the nominations for the TV programme gongs.

Big hits Bodyguard and Strictly Come Dancing have been snubbed at this year’s Royal Television Society awards.

The BBC has notched up half of the nominations for the TV programme gongs, with shows including Blue Planet II, Peaky Blinders and A Very English Scandal recognised.

But Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, has been left out of the drama category, despite becoming BBC iPlayer’s most-watched programme ever.

Britain’s Got Talent, in which Dec hosted the live shows solo after Ant stepped away from the limelight, is up for best entertainment.

Dec hosted the BGT live shows without Ant (Matt Crossick/PA)

But Strictly does not have a place in the entertainment category, which features The Last Leg (Channel 4) and Don’t Hate The Playaz (ITV2).

Michael McIntyre, Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan (The Big Narstie Show) and The Voice’s Jennifer Hudson are up for best entertainment performance, while Ant and Dec do not feature in the category this year.

Ant stepped away from his TV roles following his arrest for drink-driving.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh go head-to-head for best actress for their roles in BBC One drama Killing Eve.

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

Michaela Coel is also up for the gong for her performance in Black Earth Rising on BBC Two.

Killing Eve has also been nominated for best drama series, alongside Peaky Blinders (BBC Two) and Save Me (Sky Atlantic).

A Very English Scandal actor Ben Whishaw could win best actor for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the BBC One drama.

He faces competition from Lucian Msamati for Channel 4 drama Kiri and Lennie James for Sky Atlantic’s Save Me.

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

Casualty (BBC One), Hollyoaks (Channel 4) and Coronation Street (ITV) are in the running for best soap/continuing drama, but EastEnders is absent.

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle is nominated in the live category while BBC One, Channel 5 and CBeebies are up for channel of the year.

The BBC picked up 47 nominations out of a total of 81.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “We’re very proud to have BBC programmes represented in over half of the nominations for this year’s awards.

“Whatever the pressures in the market to specialise, the BBC remains committed to commissioning programmes across all genres and for all audiences – and it’s great to see that recognised in today’s announcement.”

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards take place in London on March 19.

