Jessie Ware gives birth to son in her living room

5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer-songwriter included a message of gratitude for the NHS in her announcement.

Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware has become a mother for the second time after giving birth in her living room.

The singer-songwriter, 34, praised the services of the NHS as she announced her baby news on Instagram.

Ware posted a picture of herself with her newborn in her arms, seemingly taken shortly after the birth on Monday evening.

She wrote: “Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room.

“I couldn’t have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin.”

She said that the “level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible” and added: “Once again I’m reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS #saveournhs.”

Ware and husband Sam Burrows – her childhood sweetheart – were already parents to a daughter, who was born in September 2016.

The music star has released three top 10 albums, including her Mercury-nominated 2012 debut Devotion, and she has been nominated for several Brit Awards, including British female solo artist on more than one occasion.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress
Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

We tried out the new Glossier Play products - our verdict on the hugely hyped new brand
We tried out the new Glossier Play products - our verdict on the hugely hyped new brand

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle
Where to get the best Breton tops on the high street

Where to get the best Breton tops on the high street
English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize

English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize
Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'

Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'
Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'

As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots