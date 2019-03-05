Jessie Ware gives birth to son in her living room

Jessie Ware gives birth to son in her living room5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The singer-songwriter included a message of gratitude for the NHS in her announcement.
Jessie Ware has become a mother for the second time after giving birth in her living room.
The singer-songwriter, 34, praised the services of the NHS as she announced her baby news on Instagram.
Ware posted a picture of herself with her newborn in her arms, seemingly taken shortly after the birth on Monday evening.
She wrote: “Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room.
“I couldn’t have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin.”
She said that the “level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible” and added: “Once again I’m reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS #saveournhs.”
Ware and husband Sam Burrows – her childhood sweetheart – were already parents to a daughter, who was born in September 2016.
The music star has released three top 10 albums, including her Mercury-nominated 2012 debut Devotion, and she has been nominated for several Brit Awards, including British female solo artist on more than one occasion.
