Jessie Ware gives birth to son in her living room

The singer-songwriter included a message of gratitude for the NHS in her announcement.

Jessie Ware has become a mother for the second time after giving birth in her living room.

The singer-songwriter, 34, praised the services of the NHS as she announced her baby news on Instagram.

Ware posted a picture of herself with her newborn in her arms, seemingly taken shortly after the birth on Monday evening.

She wrote: “Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room.

“I couldn’t have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin.”

She said that the “level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible” and added: “Once again I’m reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS #saveournhs.”

Ware and husband Sam Burrows – her childhood sweetheart – were already parents to a daughter, who was born in September 2016.

The music star has released three top 10 albums, including her Mercury-nominated 2012 debut Devotion, and she has been nominated for several Brit Awards, including British female solo artist on more than one occasion.

