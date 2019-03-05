Sara Cox to front ITV weekend show

BBC DJ Sara Cox has signed up to host a show on ITV.

The Sara Cox Show will feature entertainment, live music and celebrity guests and will air on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Fellow Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball previously hosted a weekend show for the channel.

Zoe Ball (Yui Mok/PA)

Cox, who recently took over the Drivetime spot on Radio 2, said: “I can’t wait to keep people company on a weekend morning as they mooch about in their pyjamas, making crumpets and sorting the kids out.

“Whether it’s people feeling delicate after a big night out or parents getting ready for an activity-filled weekend, I’ll bring them funny, relaxed chat with their favourite stars and no doubt there’ll be some daft capers along the way.

“It’s a dream come true to host a show like this and I hope to brighten up people’s weekends with our great guests and some excellent live music.”

ITV heads of daytime Jane Beacon and Clare Ely said: “We’re delighted Sara Cox is joining ITV’s line-up of must-watch weekend morning television. She’s a fantastic broadcaster and we are thrilled to have her.”

Ball stopped presenting her ITV show after taking over from Chris Evans on the breakfast show on Radio 2.

Cox has hosted TV shows including The Great Pottery Throw Down and Love In The Countryside on the BBC.

Amanda Ross, executive producer of The Sara Cox Show and chief executive of Cactus, said: “I’m sure viewers will love to spend a bit of quality time with Sara. Her natural charm, enthusiasm and energy will make this a really fun watch with plenty of take-away.”

