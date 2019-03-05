Sir Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson and David Suchet up for Olivier Awards

The gender-switched production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company has nine nominations.

Sir Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson and David Suchet are in the running for Olivier Awards.

Stage and screen star Sir Ian has landed his 11th Olivier nomination, this time for his performance in King Lear, at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Former Poirot actor Suchet is also among the best actor nominees, for his role in Arthur Miller play The Price at the Wyndham’s Theatre.

Gillian Anderson (Sonia Friedman Productions)

Anderson is up for best actress for All About Eve at the Noel Coward Theatre, in the retelling of the classic Hollywood film.

Eileen Atkins, for The Height Of The Storm at the Wyndham’s Theatre, and Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at the National Theatre are also nominated – but Okonedo’s co-star Ralph Fiennes is not up for best actor.

Sophie Okonedo (Ian West/PA)

Marianne Elliott’s gender-switched production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company, at the Gielgud Theatre, has nine nominations, including best musical revival.

Canadian musical Come From Away also has nine, including best new musical.

The Inheritance is the most nominated play with eight nominations, including best new play, director, actor for Kyle Soller and supporting actress for Vanessa Redgrave.

David Suchet during a dress rehearsal of Arthur Miller’s The Price (Ian West/PA)

The best director nominees are Elliott, as well as Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy, Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance, Christopher Ashley for Come From Away and Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke.

At last year’s ceremony, hip hop musical Hamilton was up for 13 awards, breaking the previous record of 11 set by both Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Hairspray.

The West End production of Hamilton went on to win seven gongs.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: “This year’s nominations really highlight the sheer breadth and diversity of the modern British theatre landscape, with an exciting mix of well-established and new voices.”

The awards take place on April 7 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford.

© Press Association 2019