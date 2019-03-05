Jack Whitehall to Piers Morgan: I knew you could take it on your chins

5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian made a joke about the TV presenter while hosting the Brit Awards last month.

Brit Awards 2019 - Show - London

Jack Whitehall has teased Piers Morgan on live TV just days after ridiculing him at the Brit Awards.

The comedian made a joke about the TV presenter’s “voluptuous breasts and four chins” while hosting the Brits last month.

Chatting to Little Mix about Morgan’s spat with the band over a photoshoot they did nude, he quipped during the ceremony: “Voluptuous breasts and four chins – it must have been like looking in the mirror for him.”

Whitehall came face to face with Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, but did not apologise.

“It was totally unacceptable … but I knew you’ve got a great sense of humour, and you’d take it on your chins,” he joked.

And he added: “You are my favourite pantomime villain … I just can’t help myself. Maybe I’m obsessed with you.”

Morgan joked: “In this country they don’t like you criticising a national treasure”, to which Whitehall shot back: “You are a regional trinket at best.”

Whitehall’s quip about fathers grabbing “scatter cushions” following Little Mix’s raunchy performance sparked the most complaints from this year’s Brits.

“Raunchy – dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now,” Whitehall said.

© Press Association 2019

