Luke Perry fans remember actor as 'heartthrob of a generation'

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry has been remembered by fans as the “heartthrob of a generation”, following his death.

The actor died on Monday after suffering a stroke last week. He was 52.

Perry shot to fame in the 90s with hit series 90210, in which he played bad boy Dylan McKay.

Fans of the programme expressed their grief on social media after news of the actor’s death.

“Honestly so sad about Luke Perry passing away. He was the heartthrob of my late teens and I’m just so incredibly sad,” one person tweeted.

“I don’t even know where to begin…. R.I.P. Luke Perry! You will forever remain the O.G. Teen Bad Boy Heartthrob of my heart,” said another.

Screennwriter Michael Varrati tweeted: “A consistent presence in the landscape of television, Luke Perry was the teen heartthrob of a generation, but also so much more.

“Buffy’s first boyfriend. Archie’s dad. A Biker Mouse from Mars. His talents were diverse, and his mark on TV & film notable. He will be missed.”

One person posted: “Growing up, I’d run home to watch Beverly Hills 90210 reruns every day after school.

“Dylan McKay was one of my first TV crushes. Hearing that Luke Perry has passed away, broke my heart. So incredibly sad.”

“So utterly devastated to hear Luke Perry has passed away,” said another.

“He was so talented and I will never forget how he made my teenage years brighter.”

