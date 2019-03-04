Madonna wishes 'me and controversy' a happy birthday

4th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The star's song Like A Prayer sparked controversy in 1989.

Madonna

Madonna has wished “me and controversy” a happy birthday 30 years after the release of her song Like A Prayer.

The provocative video was released in 1989 and sparked a backlash because of its use of religious imagery such as burning crosses and stigmata and the way it depicted some sort of romance with a Christ-like figure.

Like A Prayer was actually unveiled on March 3, but Madonna posted a message on Instagram on March 4, saying when she tried to upload it the previous day it was blocked.

Sharing a clip of the music video, Madonna, 60, wrote: “30 years ago today I released Like a Prayer and made a video that caused so much controversy because I kissed a black saint and danced in front of burning crosses!

“I also made a commercial with PEPSI that was banned because my video was seen as inappropriate.

“Happy Birthday to Me and Controversy! #likeaprayer.”

She added that she “meant to post this yesterday but was blocked! what a shocker!”

© Press Association 2019

