Luke Perry's 90210 co-star says he deserves seat close to God

Luke Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering has said the actor deserves a seat close to God, following his death aged 52.

Perry died on Monday, days after suffering a massive stroke.

His former co-star Ziering shared a picture of the pair on Instagram, saying: “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years.

“May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind.

“God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”

Christine Elise McCarthy, who played a love interest for Perry’s 90210 character Dylan McKay, said his time was “far too short”.

“I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman,” she said on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair with co-star Jason Priestley.

“He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him.

“RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald was also among those expressing their sadness online.

The actress posted a message on Twitter saying her “heart is broken” at the news.

“I will miss you so much Luke Perry,” she said.

“Sending all my love to your family.”

Lili Reinhart also starred in teen drama Riverdale. The 22-year-old paid tribute on Twitter.

She said: “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

Reinhart, who plays the character of Betty Cooper in Riverdale, added: “I just can’t believe it.”

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted: “Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light.”

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest said Perry was “truly one of a kind”.

“Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA,” he said.

“Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set.

“Rest in peace.”

Screenwriter Joss Whedon tweeted: “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be.

“I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious.

“He shouldn’t be gone.”

US actor Seth Green said he was “crushed”.

“Luke Perry was truly a great guy,” he said.

“Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent.

“He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy.

“Love to his family.”

John Barrowman called the actor a “nineties icon”.

“So sad,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Luke Perry #beverlyhills90210 #riverdale I met him when I was 19 and when we re-met in our 40’s both promoting our #CW roles and shows.

“I didn’t think he would remember our crazy NYC week after his astronomic success, but he did.

“A nineties icon will be missed. Love and thoughts to his family during this difficult time.”

Charlie Sheen said: “L.P. you made every situation better, my man. your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb.

“R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years.”

Beverly Hills 90210 star Gabrielle Carteris has said she was “at a loss for words” following Perry’s death.

Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the 90s show, posted a message on Twitter which said: “Dearest Luke – I am so heart broken and at a loss for words.

“You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. “My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP.”

Perry made his name on “Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

He has most recently been starring as construction company owner Fred Andrews on Riverdale.

