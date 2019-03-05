Mary Berry: I wasn't flirting with Huw Edwards

5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The former Bake Off star said she just found the presenter 'interesting'.

Mary Berry

Mary Berry has insisted claims she was flirting with Huw Edwards on her Christmas Party show are not true.

The much-loved baker caused a stir when she appeared to flirt with the news anchor when he appeared on the programme in December, admiring his “very hard” muscles.

Some viewers even joked the pair should “get a room”.

Huw Edwards on the red carpet
Huw Edwards (PA)

But Berry told Radio Times magazine: “I wasn’t flirting with him, I was enjoying his company.

“No, he was just very interesting.”

“And there were an awful lot of things he didn’t like: mango chutney, mustard, mayonnaise…” she added.

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

