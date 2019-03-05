Russell Brand attempts biscuit birthing scene in Bake Off

5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Several stars are taking part in the special instalments of the baking show.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand tries to recreate the birth of his daughter in biscuits on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The comedian is one of several celebrities taking part in the fundraising edition of the much-loved Channel 4 show, where he is up against fellow comedian Jon Richardson, US actor John Lithgow and Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft.

In their showstopper challenge, the contestants are tasked with making a 3D biscuit scene of their finest performance.

Brand – who has two daughters – tells judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith he is “commemorating in the medium of biscuit the birth of my second daughter where I actuated the role of father”.

Earlier, the contestants had to make brownies and an orange and black striped Swiss roll.

Brand created footballer brownies and named one after Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

He joked to Hollywood: “Take a bite out of Sandi, Paul. You’ve been dying to do it since the big move.”

Other stars taking part in the celebrity specials include Jeremy Paxman, Michelle Keegan, Russell Tovey, Greg Wise, Caroline Flack and Georgia Toffolo.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs at 8pm on Channel 4.

© Press Association 2019

