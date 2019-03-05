Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty pays emotional tribute to Luke Perry

5th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Perry died on Monday.

People Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty has shared her memories of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry and said she would “miss him every day”.

Doherty and Perry starred alongside each other for four years on the 1990s teen drama and became close again following the actress’ cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Following Perry’s death aged 52 on Monday, after he was taken to hospital following a stroke, Doherty, 47, revealed the pair had been working on ideas together.

Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty said she would miss Luke Perry ‘every day’ (Andrea Carugati/PA)

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general.

“Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives.

“I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”

Doherty starred in 90210 as Brenda Walsh from 1990 to 1994, while Perry appeared as Dylan McKay for seven years over two spells.

Doherty added: “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact.”

Luke Perry
Actor Perry was described as ‘incredibly talented’ following his death (Jeff Christensen/PA)

As well as Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry was known for starring in teen drama Riverdale. According to reports in the US, the show stopped production following his death.

Perry’s Riverdale co-stars were among those to pay tribute.

Lili Reinhart, 22, said: “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

Reinhart, who plays the character of Betty Cooper in Riverdale, added: “I just can’t believe it.”

Perry’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

His co-star Leonardo Di Caprio said on Twitter: “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Other stars to pay tribute include Molly Ringwald, Ryan Seacrest and Patricia Arquette.

Perry was taken to hospital in Los Angeles last week after falling ill.

According to his publicist, Arnold Robinson, Perry was surrounded by his family when he died, including his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, and his siblings, Tom Perry and Amy Coder.

