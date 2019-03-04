Luke Perry's Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald heartbroken after actor's death

Luke Perry's Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald heartbroken after actor's death4th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The actress said she would miss Perry so much.
Luke Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald has said her “heart is broken” following the actor’s death at the age of 52.
The actor died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Ringwald posted a message on Twitter saying: “My heart is broken.
“I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”
Screenwriter Joss Whedon was also among those paying tribute.
He tweeted: “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be.
“I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious.
“He shouldn’t be gone.”
US actor Seth Green said he was “crushed”.
“Luke Perry was truly a great guy,” he said.
“Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent.
“He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy.
“Love to his family.”
Actress Sarah Douglas said the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was “such a teenage heartthrob”.
The actor had been in hospital since last week.
His publicist said Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.
