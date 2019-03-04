Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry dies after stroke

4th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

People Luke Perry

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died aged 52, his publicist has said.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Mr Robinson said Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.

Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee and former wife.

The actor had been in hospital since last week.

Mr Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since he was hospitalised on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize

As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots
As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots

Where to get the best Breton tops on the high street
Where to get the best Breton tops on the high street

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21
The Hairy Bikers on skirting the Syrian border, Argentinian penguins, and making spontaneous TV

The Hairy Bikers on skirting the Syrian border, Argentinian penguins, and making spontaneous TV
Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress
Pancake Day: 8 unusual new toppings to try out this year

Pancake Day: 8 unusual new toppings to try out this year
Pancake Day: 8 unusual new toppings to try out this year

English teacher misses out Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? top prize