Calvin Harris and Lewis Capaldi renew battle for number one

Calvin Harris and Lewis Capaldi are set for another battle for the top spot on the UK singles chart.

The Scottish artists were the two front-runners at this stage last week, before Capaldi pipped Harris to number one.

They are both leading the race again this week.

However, now Harris is in pole position with Giant, his track featuring Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Capaldi is hot on his heels with Someone You Loved, said the Official Charts Company.

It’s a close race as there are fewer than 500 combined sales between them at the midweek stage.

Capaldi is leading on streams while Harris is ahead on downloads.

Mabel could see her latest hit Don’t Call Me Up, which is at three, overtake two previous number ones from Ariana Grande – Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, which is at four, and 7 Rings, which is currently at five.

Elsewhere, the Jonas Brothers are back with Sucker, which could claim this week’s highest new entry at seven and become the US group’s first ever UK Top 10 single.

On the album chart, Tom Walker is heading for the summit with What A Time To Be Alive.

Bryan Adams is in second place with his 14th studio album Shine A Light.

Featuring the title track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, the album is on track to give the Canadian star his landmark 10th Top 10 album.

