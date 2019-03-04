Beckhams tell of their pride as Brooklyn turns 20

Victoria and David Beckham have told of their pride in their son Brooklyn on his 20th birthday.

The budding photographer – the oldest of the Beckhams’ four children – celebrated the milestone on Monday.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria shared a picture on Instagram of Brooklyn as a toddler, and also added a recent snap.

“Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham x I can’t believe you are 20 today!” she said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the man you have become, you really are everything to us all, we love you more than you could ever know.

“Kisses and happy happy birthday xxxx.”

The star said it was a “special day for all the Beckhams”.

Former footballer David shared a photograph on Instagram of him and Brooklyn together on a football pitch, with the toddler in his own kit.

He said: “20 years ago today this little man came into our lives …

“We couldn’t be prouder of the man he has grown up to become and the passion he has for everything he does…

“We love you Bust happy birthday big boy.”

Hours earlier, David posted another image of Brooklyn on his Instagram Story.

He wrote: “20 years ago today we had just beaten Inter Milan in the champions league and I drove down to London to take my wife into the hospital to give birth to this little man. LOVE YOU BUST.”

Image from David Beckham’s Instagram Story (David Beckham Instagram)

Brooklyn’s brother Romeo, 16, wished him a Happy Birthday on Instagram, writing: “I can’t believe you are 20! I hope you have an amazing day love you lots.”

His youngest brother Cruz, 14, shared a school picture and wrote: “Happy birthday @brooklynbeckham have an amazing day I can’t believe you are 20! love you lots.”

Brooklyn also took time out on his big day to send a message to his famous parents, sharing a throwback image of them on Instagram and writing: “Love you mum and dad xxx.”

Victoria and David Beckham are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Harper.

