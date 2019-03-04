Brenda Blethyn to return for 10th series of Vera

The programme's lead star said the 'enthusiasm and warmth' shown to the show is 'overwhelming'.

Brenda Blethyn will return as the unorthodox and witty DCI Vera Stanhope for a 10th series of Vera.

Four feature-length episodes of the popular ITV drama will start production in April and will air next year, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Each episode will be self-contained and inspired by the novels and characters created by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The ninth series of the crime programme, set against the backdrop of the North East of England, aired from January to February and averaged around eight million viewers per episode.

ITV drama Vera confirmed for a tenth series. Four feature length episodes, set against the backdrop of the North East, will begin production in April for transmission in 2020.https://t.co/YfgSqWpAAQ pic.twitter.com/4rH0o504mb — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 4, 2019

Blethyn, who has played the role since 2011, said: “Along with the rest of the cast of Vera, I’m delighted to be embarking on series 10.

“The enthusiasm and warmth shown to Vera has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to get started. Newcastle here we come!”

Blethyn will be joined by returning cast members Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue.

Executive producer Phil Hunter said he is “thrilled” the programme is returning.

He added: “Making this show is such a joy and it’s clear that Team Vera love it as much as the viewing fans love watching. I’m continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.”

