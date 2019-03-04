Glenn Close keen to 'rest and reboot' after awards season

The veteran actress kept her fans up to date in a post a week after the Oscars.

Glenn Close has said she will take a break from the spotlight to “rest and reboot” after awards season.

The Hollywood star was the toast of awards ceremonies in recent months for her role in The Wife, picking up a handful of prizes, although she missed out on the best actress Oscar last weekend.

In a video post on Instagram, she told her fans that she had an “amazing time” at the Oscars and thanked them for sending notes and for the “great outpouring of love that I felt through that whole awards season”.

She continued: “I’m now going to take it easy for a while, I’m going to read a lot, think a lot.

“I have some exciting possibilities coming up, but I think I need to kind of rest and reboot, get into really great shape for the next phase then see what I’m going to do.

“I just wanted to say hi, I’ll post every now and then, it won’t be as intense as it was when I was in the awards season and so much going on, but that’s OK. I’ll post every now and then.”

Along with the clip, she wrote that she is “going into a time of rest and reflection and rebooting for the next phase in my life” and that she is feeling “peaceful and happy”.

Close, 71, added: “A good friend said something wonderful. To paraphrase: ‘It’s easy to empty your cup, when dealing with life, but the great challenge is to deal with life with the overflow’.

“We all need to take time to do whatever we need to do for ourselves so we can face the world with strong minds and bodies and full hearts.”

Close won a handful of awards in recent weeks, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild gong for The Wife.

She was expected to win the Oscar, and hopes were high as it was her seventh nomination.

However, the prize went to Olivia Colman for The Favourite, and Close now has seven Oscar nominations without a win. She has the record for most nominations for an actress without a win.

