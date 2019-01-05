Brooke Vincent hints at further heartache on Coronation Street

5th Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actress has spoken about upcoming struggles for her character Sophie Webster.

Brooke Vincent has said her Coronation Street character Sophie Webster is in for a heartbreaking struggle in the soap.

The actress has revealed things will only get worse for her on-screen mother Sally, who faces further violence in prison.

Vincent said efforts to free the wrongly imprisoned character will be thwarted by a lack of evidence as frustration with the police investigation builds.

Sally Dynevor plays the imprisoned Sally Webster (Ian West/PA)

She has said Sophie Webster will be strained by the struggle to save her mother from the pains of prison.

Vincent said: “Sophie’s desperate to get her mum out of prison, she can see how vulnerable she is, let’s face it Sally’s really not cut out for prison life.

“Sophie’s really worried, she tells her mum to be brave but inside her heart is breaking.”

Vincent has said the family will go to desperate lengths to free Sally and her character will be caught up in the increasingly daring plans.

