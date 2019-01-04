Ava Max and Greatest Showman top first charts of 2019

Sweet But Psycho has scored its second week at number one.

Ava Max has scored the first number one single of the year with Sweet But Psycho, while the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is the first number one album of 2019.

Max’s song has achieved its second week at the top of the charts, with more than 71,000 combined sales, including 7.95 million streams, the Official Charts Company said.

The US singer, who narrowly missed the Christmas number one spot two weeks ago, told OfficialCharts.com: “Oh my God! This is so surreal for me! Thank you to everyone for your support.

“I am beyond excited to share more music with you all very soon!”

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next is back up to number two after dropping to number five last week, and US rapper Post Malone has scored a sizeable jump up the charts with his single Sunflower featuring Swae Lee, up from number 19 to number three.

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s Nothing Breaks Like A Heart has rebounded to number four from number 15 last week, and the top five is rounded off with Post Malone’s Wow, another climber this week, rising from 52.

Another song that has enjoyed a New Year boost is Baby Shark, the viral sensation from Korean cartoon Pinkfong.

The children’s hit has made its debut in the top 10, in at number six this week.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, the successful cast recording for The Greatest Showman has extended its record as the album with the most chart-topping weeks this century.

It has kicked off 2019 at number one, its 25th non-consecutive week at the chart summit.

Over the past week, the soundtrack has gained 40,900 combined sales, with 65% of that coming from physical and digital downloads, days after it was confirmed by the BPI that it was 2018’s biggest-selling album.

Staying At Tamara’s by George Ezra has retained second place, while Take That’s Odyssey is at number three.

The soundtrack to A Star Is Born is back up to number four, rising four places, and Roy Orbison’s posthumous album Unchained Melodies is at number five.

