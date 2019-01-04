Impersonators gather in Birmingham for Europe's largest Elvis convention

4th Jan 19 | Entertainment News

Dozens of performers from 11 different nations are taking part.

Elvis tribute event

Elvis Presley lookalikes have descended on a hotel in Birmingham for the largest annual celebration of the musical great in Europe.

The King of Rock and Roll was born on January 8 1935 and each year dozens of tribute acts gather from across the globe on his birthday weekend for a contest to find the best impersonator.

Two impersonators look at a phone
(Aaron Chown/PA)

This year 11 different nations, including Uruguay, Switzerland and Italy, are represented amongst the contestants.

The three day event is held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel, starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.

Mark Cumberland waves to passers by at Europe's largest annual Elvis Tribute Artist Content Convention
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The competition is judged 40% on vocals, while appearance, stage presence and overall performance account for 20% each.

Along with a trophy and a performing spot at next year’s convention, first prize will win £1,000, while second receives £600 and £400 will go to third place.

Mark Summer performing as Elvis with a band
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An Elvis performer shows off his jewellery
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The competition begins with four heats of 12 to 13 participants, with participants asked to give a rendition of two of Elvis’ classic hits, accompanied by a backing track.

Finals of the competition take place on Sunday evening, with finalists performing two songs with a house band.

Also on display at the convention is a wide collection of Elvis-themed memorabilia and merchandise, from books to board games.

An Elvis Monopoly board
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Elvis, whose hits include Suspicious Minds and Can’t Help Falling In Love, has sold the third-most albums in US history.

He died in 1977 aged 42.

